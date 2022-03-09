Valley pastry maker inspires others through Tiktok, french bakeries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- She double majored as a golf student-athlete at Boise State University and quickly realized the world needed fresh, wholesome foods, and that idea changed her geography and career path. Now, you see her happily making tantalizing French desserts on TikTok and greeting a line out the door. So how did it happen?

Leurquin moved to Paris to attend the Cordon Bleu. After graduation, she decided to make Arizona her home. She was a pastry chef for a private country club and slowly started selling her products at farmer’s markets. Eventually, she went all in and opened her first location in Scottsdale. She’s since opened a second location in Phoenix during the pandemic and hoping to open a third soon.

JL Patisserie is a high-end French artisanal bakery that sells freshly baked French bread, croissants, pastries, decadent cakes, and much more. Favorites include the chocolate pistachio croissant, traditional French baguette, mango passion fruit cake, and cruffins.

What are “cruffins?” They are muffin-shaped croissants filled with a sweet filling, and flavors change every Saturday. Customers line up for something on a Saturday morning, and specials tend to sell out by 10 a.m., so get there early!

