Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Phoenix Police Department approved to add civilian investigators, police assistants

Phoenix Police Department has been dealing with a significant shortage of officers.
Phoenix Police Department has been dealing with a significant shortage of officers.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council has given the green light to add new positions to the Phoenix Police Department. The department has been facing a staffing shortage. These will be non-sworn positions meaning the employee will not be able to arrest someone, carry a gun, and will not have to go through the academy process. But the roles will help free up officers to respond to higher priority calls.

The City Council approved 33 positions. 25 of these positions are civilian investigators, a brand new classification. The other eight positions are police assistants. The civilian investigators will conduct background checks and assist with search warrants behind the scenes, which should take some of the workloads off detectives.

Police assistants will respond to property crimes, stolen vehicles, burglaries, and theft. Since Thursday, Phoenix PD says more than 330 people have applied for the 25 civilian investigator positions, and more than 90 have applied for the eight police assistant positions since recruitment opened. Due to staffing shortages, the department recently had to re-assign over 100 officers to patrol.

“We as a department have been struggling to hire as have agencies around the country, and we are in the midst of a reorganization where our detective bureaus are spread really thin,” Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach said. He’s hopeful about these additional positions. “They’ll provide a critical function for us relieving sworn personnel from doing things they’re doing today and allowing them to focus on areas of greater interest and greater need. If we can’t get any recruits through the door to become police officers, then you have to reorganize internally and redefine those functions and those duties. We can’t do our jobs without our non-sworn folks, and they’re very capable.” Pay for these positions ranges from $52,000 to $78,000 a year. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nestle USA opening facility in Glendale
Nestle to build $675 million factory in Glendale; will create hundreds of jobs
Phoenix police adds civilian police officers
Deadly wrong-way crash closes the I-10 near the US 60
Deadly wrong-way crash closed the I-10 near the US 60
From half a world away, these women are trying to help one of their relatives escape.
Mesa Ukrainian sisters trying to help relative escape battleground city Kharkiv