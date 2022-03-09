New deadline looms between MLB and player’s association as stoppage continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A new deadline is looming for MLB and the players union. Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained into the night for the second time in a week ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season.

On March 1, Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season and said they would not be made up after the players association agreed unanimously not to accept the proposal. If a deal is reached on Tuesday, the league says players could report for spring training by Friday.

However, if a deal isn’t reached, MLB plans to cancel another week of games. While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as scheduled March 31, MLB told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.

MLB said on Friday spring training games won’t resume until March 18 at the earliest. They were originally supposed to start on Feb. 26.

Many cities around the Valley are feeling the effects of the lockout. Arizona’s Family previously spoke to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, who expressed his frustration at the ongoing lockout. Phelps says the city invested $200 million for a 20-year period, and the league has remained silent on the matter. Phelps also added Glendale spends about $17 million a year to maintain Camelback Ranch, which is home to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

MLB players have jumped in to help many people affected by the cancelations. Last week, they started a $1 million fund to support stadium workers and others affected by the stoppage. Major League Baseball started a similar $1 million fund on Tuesday to help workers affected by the canceled spring training games.

