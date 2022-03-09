Mesa Ukrainian sisters trying to help relative escape battleground city Kharkiv

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two Ukrainian sisters here in Arizona are asking for help as their immediate family endures missile strikes in the city of Kharkiv. It is Ukraine’s second-largest city, and it’s now a battleground where civilians shelter from incoming fire. From half a world away, these women are trying to help one of their relatives escape.

“It’s just devastating,” said Zoya Kempfer, who is trying to get her niece out of Kharkiv. “The beautiful city we had is bombed, and many people are dying; they’re innocent people.”

Their niece is Karina Savchenko. Her father is now a soldier, and her mother decided to stay and support him. Now, the 17-year-old niece is trying to find a way to escape the warzone. “It’s very hard to get out, even out of Kharkiv; from what we understand, some of the roads are blocked,” said Kempfer. “We just want safety.”

“A lot of Ukrainians are going to different countries and setting up as refugees there,” said Rose Law Group immigration attorney Darius Amiri. He helped Afghan families in the Valley bring relatives from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country, a challenging endeavor, even for people helping American soldiers.

“Somewhere between 5-10% of those applications were approved from the Biden administration, you would hope the numbers would jump up for what’s happening in Ukraine, and we’d be a little more sympathetic to their cause,” said Amiri. He recommends the sisters apply for humanitarian parole for their niece in Ukraine; the only problem is, Savchenko needs to travel to a US embassy for a visa and eventual flight home.

“The goal for us would to be somehow, some way to get her over to safety, you know if its the United States, that would be great if not, even just out of the country,” said Kempfer. Amiri said the paperwork processing could take weeks or months.

