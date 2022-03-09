Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel addresses calls for her to resign

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is responding to critics after five top prosecutors demanded she step down last month, raising concerns about Adel’s sobriety, work absences, and judgment. However, Adel says she isn’t going anywhere in a new interview.

In the interview with PBS’s Arizona Horizon, Adel said she is “happy, healthy and loving life every single day.” Last month, five top prosecutors presented a three-page letter raising concerns about Adel, sending it to the State Bar of Arizona and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Adel denied the allegations and said she had no plans to resign. In the letter, Adel’s top deputies alleged she showed up drunk on the job and had sporadic attendance in the office.

“They are absolutely false...I take my job duty very, very, very seriously. So those are absolutely false, and I welcome the State Bar’s investigation. In fact, I understand their process because prior to this position, I actually served on the State Bar’s ethics committee and the State Bar’s professionalism committee. So they have a duty to investigate, and I look forward to their investigation and cooperating fully with them,” said Adel in the interview.

Adel said she had no concerns over her ability to do her job and called the allegations a “distraction” to the work of the attorney’s office. She went on to say her absences were around the holidays when her family got COVID.

“I say I am not resigning, and I appreciate always a respectful disagreement of opinion, but I also go off facts and not innuendo because I have a job to do protecting our county,” said Adel. “You’re always in treatment. You’re always in recovery. This is a lifelong journey. But I’m proud to say that I’m working my program; I’ve got a great support team around me, and not just my family and friends but people who are in the program, medical professionals, and this is a lifelong journey. I’m doing really well, and I’m proud of the work that I’ve been doing.”

Last August, Adel announced she was checking into rehab and getting treatment for anxiety, an eating disorder, and alcohol use. After nearly three weeks, Adel returned to work, saying doctors had cleared her. The State Bar is investigating the claims against Adel, and the Maricopa County Board sought legal advice from an outside attorney on whether it has the power to remove Adel.

