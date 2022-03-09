GCU basketball player from Ukraine speaks about ongoing war

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As the death toll in Ukraine mounts and millions flee that country, one local basketball standout is left struggling. Dima Zdor is trying to keep in touch with family and friends in Ukraine as his team, the Grand Canyon Antelopes head to the Western Athletic Conference.

Zdor said basketball and classes had been good distractions. He’s sharing his thoughts, hoping to keep the invasion of Ukraine front and center in people’s minds. “You want to do something to help them, but in reality, you can’t,” Zdor said.

He’s grappling with that heartbreaking reality every single day. His entire family – his parents, sister, uncle, grandparents, and many of his closest family are in Ukraine, in the middle of a war. “It feels like we’re back in the 1800s, and Russia came to colonize my country,” he explained.

His father and uncle joined the army, fighting just north of Kiev. “It’s somebody who tried to take your house and try to take your country. It’s just something you can’t allow to do,” he said.

The 6′10″ center for the GCU Antelopes came to the US seven years ago. He’s pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball. He said his family fully supports him, but now as they hide in basements and bomb shelters, being so far away has become more complex. He said his coaches, teammates, and fans have stepped up in a big way.

“It means a lot; it means to me that the rest of the world, start realizing it’s a big problem,” Zdor said.

“Even when he tells me, I just can’t fathom what’s he’s going through right now,” GCU Head Basketball Coach Bryce Drew said.

Drew said he had a heart-to-heart with Zdor Monday as the team prepared to leave for Tuesday’s Western Athletic Conference. “You can see people understand what’s going on there, and they care,” Zdor said.

