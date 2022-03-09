Your Life Arizona
Finding deals and solutions to the painful price at the pump

Gas prices just keep on going up with no end in sight so we came up with solutions to help the pain at the pump.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gas prices are impacting just about everyone who drives right now and you and your family need to have other options to help save money. Arizona’s Family hit the road Tuesday to find deals and solutions that can help.

Tip No. 1 - avoid the gas stations on the outer skirts of the Valley. Right now, those stations are showing some of the highest prices in the Phoenix area. Another option for cheaper gas is at Sam’s Club. In Phoenix, at their location on Bell Road, they had $4.12 a gallon for regular, while just across the street at Chevron, it was $4.69.

The caveat here is that you have to be a Sam’s Club member, but they have a solution. Sam’s Club is offering a deal right now for a $45 membership, but they’ll also send you a $45 ecard, so it’s like getting the membership for free.

Some may be opting to rideshare instead. But the prices trickle down there too, and Uber drivers are feeling the burden. Uber is searching for solutions themselves.

An Uber spokesperson told Arizonas’ Family in a statement Tuesday:

Let’s say you just want to use your car less right now altogether. Valley Metro has some great prices and alternative options. For $4 a day, you can ride any Valley Metro bus or the light rail, and even more than that, for $64 a month, you can also do the same, which is quite a bit less than people are paying for just a tank of gas right now.

One easy way to keep up with gas prices as they change is to check out our website where you can find the cheapest gas in your ZIP code.

