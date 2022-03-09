Docs: Phoenix police bust man who had 1,000+ M30 pills, various drugs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man was caught with more than 1,000 M30 pills, various other drugs, and more than a dozen guns after investigators found him through text messages, according to court documents. Detectives were conducting a different investigation when they found messages from a contact known as “Fetty Jeff.” The term “fetty” is a slang term for fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic. Using the phone number, officers learned his real name was 30-year-old Jeffery Rabadi, court records say. After watching him at his home, they pulled him over near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road and arrested him, police said. During their search, police said they found:

1,092 M30 pills

15 guns

79 grams of meth

14.5 grams of fentanyl powder

27.3 grams of shrooms

40 Xanax bars

$9,148

He was also armed, carrying two handguns, during his arrest, police said. Detectives said he had outstanding warrants in Coconino County, Phoenix and Peoria. He was booked into jail on various weapons and drug charges.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than five individuals die daily from opioid overdoses in Arizona. Fentanyl in counterfeit pills can be extremely dangerous or deadly.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, there are lots of resources that can help you. Visit the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System site to locate treatment facilities across the state as well as office-based programs that can help you in your recovery journey. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also have virtual resources available, as well as a 24/7, toll-free crisis hotline.

