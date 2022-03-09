Your Life Arizona
Deadly wrong-way crash closes the I-10 near the US 60
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly wrong-way crash has closed the westbound lanes of the I-10 to the westbound US60 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a car was driving eastbound in westbound lanes on the I-10 at the US 60 when it crashed with a commercial truck. DPS confirmed that the driver of the car died at the scene. Two people were inside the truck but had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital. Five cars were hit with debris immediately after the crash and are waiting to be towed.

The westbound lanes on the I-10 are closed from Baseline to Broadway roads and the westbound lanes on the US 60 are partially blocked. You are able to get from the I-10 westbound from the US 60 westbound but expect delays during the morning commute. The latest traffic conditions can be found here.

