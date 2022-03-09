Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

Video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. From behind him, three armed men appear and enter the home. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, STOCKTON PD, CNN)
By Madisen Keavey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR/KMAX) - What a California woman thought was an innocent candy salesperson at her front door turned out to be a set up for an armed robbery.

What plays out in a Ring video released by Stockton police is a setup: A young man, posing as a candy salesman, knocks on the door with a box of candy in his arms.

However, police said his act was a lie.

In the video, three men run into frame from behind him and inside the house.

They were armed, according to police, and made the homeowner, a 39-year-old woman, lie on the ground of her home as they robbed her.

“It really makes me scared. Now I’m thinking about moving out of this area,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Her fear was echoed by another neighbor.

“I’m not very happy about it,” James Johnson said. He’s lived in the area for seven years.

He said a crime like this, caught on camera in the middle of a Monday afternoon, is a first.

“It’s bad because ... it hurts the other kids,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the Girl Scouts ... because that’s how they do their business. It’s going to force everything to go online.”

Police released the video hopeful the public may have answers or information about the four men caught on tape.

Neighbors want them found, fearful that they will come back to the area.

“You feel angry, you feel sad, especially for our neighbors that are just really, really nice people,” another unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR/KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Ring video shows a man with a box of candies knock on the door. After the homeowner answers, 3...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery