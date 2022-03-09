Avoid tax related phishing scams when filing your taxes this year

PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - This tax season, the IRS is reminding people to beware of tax-related phishing scams. Criminals want your money, your personal information, and your passwords, and are counting on you to be confused about tax credits you may be eligible to receive, warned Brian Watson, a special agent for IRS Criminal Investigation.

“The criminals send these emails out, they send these text messages because they work. People fall for it every single day,” Watson said. “We’ve seen emails and text messages saying, ‘You are now eligible for additional child tax credit and you can get it faster by going to this website,’ or the one we’ve seen for years is ‘you have a small refund from the IRS, click on this link and claim your money.’”

If you do receive an email with a link in it, hover your mouse over the link. That will show you the website where you will be directed if you click. If it is a long, complicated web address that you don’t recognize, chances are it will not take you anywhere that’s safe, Watson said. You should also avoid clicking on links in emails and text messages you aren’t expecting to receive. And remember the IRS does not send text messages or emails. “The IRS, we’re kind of old-fashioned. Everything is sent by snail mail,” Watson said.

