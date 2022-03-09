Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame highlights influential figures in state history

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday is International Women’s Day, and so many ladies paved the way in our state. You can learn all about them at The Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame, an exhibit inside The Arizona Capitol Museum.

“It’s really great that we can not only share about women’s history but show little girls and women of all ages that women have been involved in Arizona government from the very beginning,” said Stephanie Mahan, Senior Museum Administrator.

The Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame highlights several ladies who impacted our state, everyone from Cindy McCain to Rose Mofford. “Rose Mofford who was our first woman governor, Frances Willard Munds, who was our first woman state senator, Polly Rosenbaum who is the longest-serving representative in the state legislature, and there are many people named after her,” said Mahan.

Posters in the exhibit define feminism and teach you about the women who fought for rights. “It takes you through a timeline of women’s voting rights, and it also recognizes Frances Willard Munds, who was a key player in the fight for women’s suffrage here in Arizona,” said Mahan.

The Arizona Capitol Museum also has an exhibit all about Dolores Huerta through Friday. “Dolores Huerta was and continues to be a huge figure in the labor movement,” said Mahan. “She’s the originator of the term ‘sí se puede.’”

It means yes we can, a phrase Mahan hopes little girls remember this International Women’s Day. “I think it’s important folks know that women have always played a huge role in decision making and lawmaking here in Arizona,” said Mahan.

