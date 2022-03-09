Arizona small businesses taking big hit from rising gas prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Blanca Mondragon has a passion for flowers. Her one-of-a-kind arrangements have brought a lot of joy to many people. But the owner of Amazing Flowers in Phoenix is worried some of her customers will soon be unable to afford to place an order. Her flower shop used to offer free delivery, but not anymore.

Record high gas prices have forced her to charge between $10 and $40 a delivery. “Sometimes customers understand, sometimes they don’t,” said Mondragon. “We need to explain it, as we are paying more for gas. We are paying more for delivery of products and paying more for flowers and more for vases.”

Amazing Flowers is one of many small businesses taking a big hit by the recent surge in gas prices, and there’s no sign the cost of a gallon of gas will come down any time soon. Chad Olsen is the president of Camelback Moving, which has 25 trucks and travels 600,000 miles a year. He said that in today’s economic climate, the last thing any business wants to do is raise prices.

But when their fuel costs shoot up 25% in a week, companies have no choice but to pass that expense on to consumers or go out of business. “For the immediate future, our existing bookings are locked in at rates quoted for six to seven weeks,” said Olsen. “But anything new, we’re having to pass that on. It’s too much to absorb.”

The scariest thing for businesses now is knowing gas prices are headed even higher with no way to budget for the added cost, which keeps changing every day. “We are crossing our fingers that we don’t have to pay more than $5.50 a gallon,” said Mondragon. “That’s crazy.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.