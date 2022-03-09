4 Arizona cities rank as some of the best places to raise a family in the West

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent ranking placed four Arizona cities as some of the best places to raise a family in the West. And Queen Creek was ranked at number one.

Dwellics analyzes city data, factoring in things like quality of life, lifestyle options, and economic factors like the cost of living and taxes in the area. Each city is scored out of 100, and Queen Creek scored 97.68 points. Dwellics says the median household income for the town is about $105,729. While housing prices continue to rise, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment is a relatively affordable $1,337.

Other cities in Arizona that made the list include Vail, Chandler, and Catalina Foothills. Dwellics says high-ranking spots tend to have a significant share of a professional workforce and are in areas with quality educational opportunities. The company says that the data showing top cities across the country are smaller to mid-sized towns should signal that major metropolitan areas have a lot to work on to make them family-friendly. Other factors included infrastructure, community features, climate comfort, and natural disasters.

Data shows that California was ranked as the best state to raise a family on a state-by-state level. Folsom, Clovis, and Irvine-Lake Forest were the top-ranked cities for that state. The highest-scoring spot nationally was Fort Mill, South Carolina, with a near-perfect score of 99.99. For the complete list and more information, click here.

