Winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Phoenix

Somebody bought a Powerball ticket now worth $1 million.
Somebody bought a Powerball ticket now worth $1 million.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Somebody is the state’s newest millionaire, thanks to the Arizona Lottery. Officials say that a lottery player bought a Powerball ticket that is now worth $1 million during the weekend. The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on 27th Avenue near Interstate 17.

The winner matched five numbers but missed the Powerball number. The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing are 8, 23, 37, 52, 63, with Powerball number 13. Whoever won has 180 days from Saturday to come forward.

