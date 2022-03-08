Weekend warm-up expected for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cooler than normal weather continues for Arizona as the jet stream from Canada has dipped well to the south of Arizona into northern Mexico. As a result, we can expect to see below-average temperatures through the end of the workweek, with highs ranging from 68-72 degrees. We will see warmer temperatures this weekend.

In the meantime, a weather system riding the jet stream will enter the state on Thursday, bringing a chance for mainly northern Arizona showers, rain, and snow. No significant accumulations are expected, but it would be a windy day. Already, a Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for southwest Arizona on Thursday, and gusty winds there could pick up the dust in western portions of the state.

There is a 20% chance for showers Thursday night in the Valley, but again, nothing very major at all. It seems once again the precipitation from this storm will be mainly in the northern and eastern portions of the state.

A ridge of high pressure builds for the weekend and warms us up. By Saturday, we’re looking for highs in the mid-70s. By Sunday, we should be around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.