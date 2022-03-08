Your Life Arizona
Two Phoenix police officers buy new shoes, clothes for a man with their own money

The two officers happened to come across the unidentified man without shoes or socks.
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police Tuesday morning shared a video of two of their officers going the extra mile and helping out a citizen who had no socks or shoes on a cold night in January.

The two officers happened to come across the unidentified man without shoes or socks. They asked him where they were and according to the video, he told them he was a size 18 and had a hard time finding a pair of shoes in that size.

“You taking me to jail?” The man asked the officers.

“No. I’m going to take you to Ross and buy you some shoes,” one of the officers replied.

Within 20 minutes, the man had a new pair of shoes, socks, pants, and a new shirt thanks to the officers who spend $80 of their own money to help him out.

