Teen shot co-worker in the back at West Phoenix McDonald’s, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators believe the Laveen teenager who turned himself into police in connection with the death of a 16-year-old McDonald’s worker shot the victim in the back. According to public court documents, Christopher Track, also 16, faces a charge of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult. Officers said at the time that the young men knew each other and later confirmed that both worked at the restaurant.

Police say Track and Prince Nedd got into a fight in a bathroom at the McDonald’s near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road last Wednesday. According to court paperwork, Track was seen on surveillance footage following Nedd outside the bathroom and shot him several times before running away. Officers say surveillance video from a nearby Circle K shows Track walking to a bus stop, changing clothes, and leaving in a gray truck.

“Christopher followed the victim out of the restroom and shot in him the back before fleeing the scene,” according to officers. A photo from the surveillance video showed the suspect, now believed to be Track, with a gun in his right hand. Police say a witness identified Track. They released his photo Friday, and he turned himself into police on Monday afternoon.

Track’s bond is set at $1 million, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Phoenix police released a second photo of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Track on Friday. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Public court documents say there is surveillance video from a nearby Circle K that shows Track walking to a bus stop and changing his clothes. Police say he left in a gray Chevy pickup. Investigators have not said anything about the driver.

Nedd’s family said the teen had only been working at that West Phoenix McDonald’s, which is near their home, for a couple of months. “Now that I know my brother died there, it’s so hard for me, especially having to drive past there every day,” Aniyah Lindsey, Nedd’s sister, said the day after her brother was killed.

The sister and brother described the pain of losing their brother who was shot and killed at a Phoenix McDonald's.

At this point, it’s not clear what Track and Nedd were fighting about, nor is it known if they had run-ins before last week’s shooting.

