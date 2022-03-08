Right to repair: Is your device fixable? Here’s how to find out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If your cell phone or laptop breaks, do you have the ability to fix it? There is a push for consumers to have the ‘right to repair,’ but a new report reveals many electronic devices are difficult or expensive to fix.

The U.S. PIRG Education Fund report graded laptop and cell phone companies on the ‘fixability’ of their products, which includes disassembly, accessibility to manuals and replacement parts, and pricing. Dell and Motorola top their respective lists, while Apple and Microsoft received D’s and F’s. According to Nathan Proctor, the report’s author, researchers used criteria similar to what is used in France, where manufacturers are required to publish a repair score for products.

“No one walks into Best Buy or the electronics store and thinks, ‘I’m going to buy something unfixable,’” Proctor said. “But the truth is many of the products that we get are very, very difficult or expensive to replace.”

Consider a cell phone, for example. The battery inside isn’t made to last forever. “Fixing a battery in a phone really shouldn’t be that complicated of a repair, but some companies glue the phones together in such a way, and they don’t make the spare batteries available, and there are special proprietary screw heads that lock-in. That makes it more difficult,” Proctor said. “Then the more difficult it is, then the more expensive it’s going to be to fix that phone.”

Opponents of “right to repair” rules have previously argued that unofficial repairs could cause security concerns or threaten company warranties. “If we were to repair, rather than replace our electronics to expand their lifespan 50%, that would save an average household $330 every year, which across all of American’s households is $40 billion worth of saving,” Proctor said. “Americans are spending more and more on new electronics, and it’s kind of unsustainable.”

Though they’re at the bottom of the grade cards, Apple and Microsoft have announced plans to update policies to allow consumers to make some repairs themselves. Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to 3 On Your Side’s inquiry about the U.S. PIRG Education Fund report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.