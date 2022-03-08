Your Life Arizona
Police are searching for a suspect after a man found shot to death in Ahwatukee

By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in Ahwatukee Monday evening.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus says 18-year-old Anthony Covarrubias was found by officers near 48th Street and Ray Road with gunshot injuries. Covarrubias was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Officers are continuing to investigate what may have led up to the shooting and the possible suspect.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the shooting, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If you want to remain anonymous, you can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

