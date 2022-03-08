Mesa Starbucks worker speaks about work conditions since historic union vote

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In a historic move, a Mesa Starbucks was just the third Starbucks in the nation to unionize. A large majority of workers voted in favor of it, but now they feel Starbucks is retaliating against them by cutting their hours.

It was a celebratory moment for dozens of employees at the Starbucks on Baseline and Power roads in Mesa just over a week ago. “We won by 25-3 though, so...incredible,” said Tyler Ralston. “We were crying honestly; we were so excited, happy. It’s like finally, our voices are going to be heard.”

Tyler Ralston, a shift supervisor at this Starbucks, said their goal for the union is to have their voice heard through ‘Starbucks Workers United’ with the National Labor Relations Board. “We’re trying to do a lot of economic differences within our store, so higher wages, a pension, credit card tipping is something that we’re trying to get,” said Ralston.

Starbucks has remained against the idea of unions between them and their workers, who they call partners. Starbucks said in a statement from a spokesperson to Arizona’s Family Monday: “As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith guided by our principles. We hope that the union does the same.”

But Ralston said a week after the vote, the company had already cut their employee’s hours, telling them the reason was for profit. “We’ve actually had our hours cut drastically like I myself would usually be at 38-36 hours, and now I’m almost below 20. For Starbucks, our benefits eligibility is 20 hours, so if I drop below that, then I won’t have any health insurance,” Ralston said. “Some of my coworkers dropped from 26 hours down to 10.”

He said this is happening across the board but more severely at their store. Ralston said his store union is just the tip of the iceberg. “This doesn’t just stop with us. This is a labor movement. We’re starting a brand-new movement of young people, students; this is unseen before,” Ralston said. “This is a fundamental issue with corporate and their exploitative process. This is definitely just about corporate greed against the worker.”

Arizona’s Family followed up with Starbucks to ask why employees’ hours are being cut and was told they were looking into it but did not get a response back.

Ralston said three other stores in Buffalo, New York, are voting on a union this week, and over 100 other Starbucks stores around the nation have already started the petition process.

