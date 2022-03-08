PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and gorgeous day ahead in the desert. Look for a Valley high of just 68 degrees, which is about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix this time of year. Winds will be a bit lighter today.

Tomorrow looks sunny and a bit warmer in the low 70s, but winds will pick up Wednesday ahead of a storm moving our way Thursday. This strong low-pressure system will bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and high country snow. At this point, light snow is forecast down to 4,000- 4,500 feet by Thursday afternoon. 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely above 6,000 feet, with 8 inches possibly above 7,500 feet. The storm moves out overnight Thursday and Friday looks dry.

Valley rain chances are slim, at near 10-20 percent Thursday and Thursday night. Expect gusty winds again Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop off to the upper 60s Friday before a warming trend brings us back to the mid-70s Saturday and into the low 80s for Sunday and the start of next week.

