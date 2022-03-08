Dirt bikes stolen from 10-year-old Mesa boy battling cancer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa family is devastated after two dirt bikes were stolen from their home last week. They belonged to 10-year-old Jesse Silva, who is battling cancer. For Jesse, riding dirt bikes helps him cope. “That is what gives him joy and happiness, something that he can just get away from everything that is going on,” said Alexis Mumphrey, Jesse’s mom.

Mumphrey said Jesse has a brain tumor and underwent surgery last March. Around that same time, Arizona’s Family featured Mumphrey and her family on a Surprise Squad segment. A year later, Jesse is still going through chemotherapy treatment but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves. “When I get medicine, I usually feel bad for a while and when I am done, I do that and it makes me feel better. So that helps,” said Jesse.

But last Monday overnight, Mumphrey said the dirt bikes and trailer were stolen were from outside their home. They filed a police report with Mesa Police but the bikes are still missing. Mumphrey said it would mean everything to get them back. “If anyone has seen the bikes, they were on a trailer. If you know anybody, please contact the authorities. If Jesse could get these bikes back, it would mean the world to him and to our family,” said Mumphrey.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.