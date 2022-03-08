COVID memorial event in Tempe features remembrance quilt for family, friends

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The COVID Memorial Quilt will be displayed at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe through August. The quilt is set up in 24 panels, and each one has more than 20 people who died from COVID-19 complications.

Family or friends submitted their loved one to always be remembered on the quilt. They shared messages about their loved ones, plus pictures. An artist then designed a square for each person on the quilt.

The American Heritage Center and Marked By COVID held a COVID memorial event in Tempe on Monday. They had songs and dances to portray hope moving forward. They had guests speak about the pandemic’s impact on all of us and what we learned from it.

You can visit the Arizona Heritage Center to see it in person. If you want to share your story, or honor a loved one, visit markedbycovid.com/share-your-story.

