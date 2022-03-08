Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.

Police released his photo, hoping it’ll jog someone’s memory and create new leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a possible reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.