Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

Police identified the body found in a canal on Monday in Glendale.
Police identified the body found in a canal on Monday in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.

Police released his photo, hoping it’ll jog someone’s memory and create new leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a possible reward of up to $1,000.

Body recovered from a Glendale canal; Not identified yet

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Arizona Women's Hall of Fame highlights several ladies who made an impact in our state,...
Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame highlights influential figures in state history
Jackson He
Speak of the Devils Podcast: A Conversation with Jackson He
Dima Zdor is trying to keep in touch with family and friends in Ukraine as his team, the Grand...
GCU basketball player from Ukraine speaks about ongoing war
There is a push for consumers to have the ‘right to repair,’ but a new report reveals many...
Right to repair: Is your device fixable? Here’s how to find out