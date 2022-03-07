Your Life Arizona
What is a legal paraprofessional and how do I become one?

Meet Arizona's first licensed legal paraprofessional, Stephanie Villalobos, LP.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A legal paraprofessional is a person with “specific education and experience who is licensed to provide legal services in limited practice areas,” according to AZCourts.gov. The profession is the nurse practitioner of the legal world. Earlier this month, Olivia Fierro introduced us to Arizona’s first licensed legal paraprofessional. Stephanie Villalobos, LP of De Novo Law explained more about legal paraprofessionals and what they can do. Areas of practice include family law, limited jurisdiction civil cases, limited jurisdiction criminal cases where there is no jail time involved, and some state administrative law.

