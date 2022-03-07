Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Teen accused of shooting McDonald’s employee turns himself in, police say

Phoenix police released a second photo of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Track on...
Phoenix police released a second photo of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Track on Friday.(Source: Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a teen boy accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee has turned himself in to the police on Monday afternoon. Officers say 16-year-old Christopher Track turned himself in just before noon.

Last Wednesday, Track and Prince Nedd got into a fight at the McDonald’s near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Nedd was shot and died on the scene, and Track took off after the shooting. Police believe the two teens knew each other prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alpine Express is shuttle service, taking folks from Phoenix to Snowbowl in Flagstaff.
Phoenix to Snowbowl shuttle service worries gas prices could affect business costs
Wahab was booked on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.
Arizona mother arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in baby’s system
At one Phoenix gas station, 3 On Your Side observe a 30 cent hike in a matter of hours.
Phoenix gas prices hitting $5 a gallon improbable, but not ‘impossible’
Jill Biden was in Chandler on Monday.
First Lady Jill Biden in Arizona today