Suspect hurt after domestic violence call leads to shooting involving Peoria officers

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting involving officers has left a suspect with life-threatening injuries in Peoria on Sunday night, according to Sgt. Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department. The shooting happened near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Sheffert says the shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area. According to Sheffert, no officers were hurt. Police say Williams Road is closed in both directions near 96th Avenue and Speckled Gecko Drive. Police did not identify the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.