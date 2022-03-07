Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Suspect hurt after domestic violence call leads to shooting involving Peoria officers

No officers were injured and the suspect sustained life-threating injuries.
No officers were injured and the suspect sustained life-threating injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting involving officers has left a suspect with life-threatening injuries in Peoria on Sunday night, according to Sgt. Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department. The shooting happened near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Sheffert says the shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area. According to Sheffert, no officers were hurt. Police say Williams Road is closed in both directions near 96th Avenue and Speckled Gecko Drive. Police did not identify the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What's happening in Ukraine hits home for Scottsdale resident Carolyn Leff.
Scottsdale woman starts email campaign to reach Ukrainians
Donnie Henderson
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Donnie Henderson
A historic Phoenix landmark.
Phoenix police looking for vandals who destroyed historic ‘Mystery Castle’
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Arizona