Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Donnie Henderson

An offseason full of change for Sun Devil football included the resignation of defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce. To fill that key role, head coach Herm Edwards turned to a familiar face. Donnie Henderson’s long career has included previous stops both at ASU and as Edwards’ defensive coordinator with the New York Jets. Last season, he stepped in as the Sun Devils’ secondary coach, and after briefly returning to an advisory role, Henderson was tabbed to take over the reins of the retooled, but very promising, 2022 defense.

On this episode, we discuss this new tenure as Edward’s DC, why he came back, scheme changes, the returning and new personnel, spring practice goals, and more.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio

Recent Sitdown Series Episodes

Offensive Coordinator Glenn Thomas: We discuss why he took the job, scheme, philosophy, playcalling, QBs, revitalizing the passing game, and much more.

Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Fletcher: We discuss his coaching journey, his influences and philosophies, playing DB in an era of offense, the 2022 Devils DBs and much more.

Head Coach Herm Edwards: We dive into the issues of the 2021 season, his staff’s turnover, the issues facing recruiting, how the 2022 squad is shaping up, how the NCAA investigation will impact the program and his legacy, and much more.

Defensive Lineman B.J. Green: The walk-on turned sack leader discusses his impressive debut year, why he passed up scholarship offers to walk-on across the country, robotics, and more.

Inside Sun Devil Sports Medicine: Dr. Anikar Chhabra and Dr. Joanne Vogel give you an inside look the wholistic approach ASU takes regarding the well-being and recovery of its student athletes.

Head women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne: Heading into her 25th season at the helm, CTT discusses her motivations, the lessons from the COVID year, the importance of mental health, the exciting new players and experienced returners, expectations, and much more.

Assistant basketball coach Joel Justus: ASU’s newest coach discusses his time at Kentucky, learning from John Calipari, coaching with Bobby Hurley and more.

Guard Marreon Jackson: The reigning MAC Player of the Year discusses his road to Tempe, making a better life through hoops, and more.

Forward Kimani Lawrence: The veteran discusses why he came back, the value of loyalty, being a positive role model, what went wrong last year, the influx of new talent, and much more.

Hall of Famer DB Mike Haynes: Haynes discusses his unlikely road to ASU, the tough love from Frank Kush, the desire he had to play WR, his favorite memories as a Sun Devil, his work today helping players transition out of the game, raising awareness healthy living, and more.

Offensive Line Coach Mike Cavanaugh: We discuss his lengthy career, why he came to Tempe, technique for the trenches, the make up of ASU’s line, adapting to scheme, recruiting, and much more.

Hall of Fame Safety David Fulcher: The legend discusses his illustrious Sun Devil career, what his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame means, his charitable work, his time with the Bengals, his views on Herm Edwards and the current Sun Devils, and much more.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson: We discuss the state of his key programs, how the pandemic has impacted ASU and will continue to do so moving forward, fan attendance this fall, how Name Image and Likeness and transfer rules will change college sports, the critical issues facing the Pac-12 and much more.

Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall: The local product discuss his development, the rapport with QB Jayden Daniels, the pressure and reward of being a hometown player, and more.

Linebackers Coach Chris Claiborne: We discuss why he came to ASU, the dynamic of recruiting southern California, the 2021 linebackers, his coaching aspirations and influences, spring ball impressions, and much more.

Head Coach Herm Edwards: We cover the lasting impact of the COVID year, the struggles of local recruiting, developing a staff and mentoring Antonio Pierce, whether 2021 is a make-or-break season, his desired legacy and more.

Safety Aashari Crosswell: Crosswell reflects upon the road he’s traveled, the mistakes made and lessons learned, why he entered the NFL Draft and more.

Safety Evan Fields: Fields discusses why he came back, his desire to make a run at the roses, what it’s like delivering a big hit, the next steps for the Sun Devil defense and so much more.

Football Consultant Donnie Henderson: We discuss the lessons learned from his long career, helping Bruce Snyder build a Rose Bowl team in Tempe, being Herm Edwards’ DC in New York, Herm’s non-swearing swearing, ASU’s loaded 2021 secondary and much more.

Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill: We discuss the development of the WRs, recruiting, being in demand and why he’s staying, NIL impact, the portal, lessons from Year 1 and so much more.

Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez: We discuss the challenges and lessons from Year 1, how he instilled NFL techniques and approaches in his players, recruiting the right players, and so much more.

Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss his first year as a position coach, the evolution of recruiting, how he retained his senior stars, navigating the transfer portal, and much more.

Cornerback Chase Lucas: We discuss the evolution he’s seen in the program, the new defense, a bold bet with Frank Darby, the legacy he wants to leave behind, and much more.

Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss his flirtation with the NBA and why he came back, the loaded back court, the weight of expectations, his legacy, and much more.

Wide Receiver Frank Darby: We discuss his maturation, switching from Z to X, his sweet tea intake, “Captain Swole” and more.

Offensive Assistant Adam Breneman: We discuss the process of revitalizing the tight end position, the ins & outs of ASU’s recruiting, the challenges of the offseason and ramping up to the season & much more.

Point Guard Holland Woods: We discuss his basketball origin story, his time as a Viking, what led him to transfer and how one phone call changed everything, his fit in a deep backcourt, and much more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.