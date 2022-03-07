Could we see $5 gas in Phoenix
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The latest 3 On Your Side podcast tackles an issue that affects everyone -- gas prices.
📄/▸ Gas prices rise more than 46 cents in a week, near all-time high
🔗 Find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
🔗 More 3 On Your Side Podcasts
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.