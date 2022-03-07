Phoenix gas prices hitting $5 a gallon improbable, but not ‘impossible’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gas prices seem to keep increasing, and there appears to be no relief in sight. At one Phoenix gas station, 3 On Your Side observe a 30 cent hike in a matter of hours.

In Arizona, the average is $4.13 a gallon. That’s about 50 cents more from just a month ago, but why? “Well, this is part of the Russian and Ukraine situation,” Patrick De Haan told us. He’s the Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy and has been in the gas industry for years. De Haan says it’s only going to get worse.

“We’ve already seen BP, Chevron, all exited their interests in Russia, and it’s having a major effect. It’s basically choking off the oil from Russia,” said De Haan. He went on to say, “We will probably hit all-time highs. And I was surprised because I thought prices in Phoenix were really high last year. But I have data in front of me showing me the all-time high was $4.14 a gallon. I think we’re going to blow right through that.”

In Phoenix, drivers are paying 29 cents higher than the national average of $3.84. To help gas prices level out, the Biden Administration recently tapped into the U.S. Oil Reserves and released 30 million barrels of oil. Sounds impressive, but De Haan says it didn’t make a dent, stating at least 150 million barrels should have been released.

“How much supply is 30 million barrels?” we asked. “30 million barrels?” he replied. “That’s about a day and a half of daily consumption,” replied De Haan. A day and a half, that’s it. So, why wasn’t more of our reserves released?

“Well, obviously, it’s a very delicate situation. The more we take out, the less oil that will be there down the road in case things worsen. This is a very balanced line here, and the President is probably trying to keep our energy security. These 580 million barrels that the U.S. has, and you can’t replenish that. When it’s gone, it’s gone,” explained De Haan.

Before the Russian and Ukraine conflict, De Haan forecasted Phoenix gas prices could hit as high as $4.55 a gallon. But since the invasion, De Haan says Phoenix prices hitting $5.00 a gallon is improbable but not impossible.

There are several ways Valley drivers can maximize gas mileage:

Slow down

Avoid sudden starts and stops by coasting and gently accelerating

Lighten the load by emptying trunk

Turn off engine when parked

Use cruise control to maintain steady speed

Check your tires to make sure they’re properly inflated

Plan travel and avoid logging extra miles

Keep up to date on car maitenance

Enroll in fuel reward programs offered by retailers and grocery stores

