Arizona mother arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in baby’s system

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a mother has been arrested after drugs were found in her 8-month-old son’s system over two years after his death. Deputies arrested 30-year-old Erika Wahab on Monday afternoon.

On Jan. 9, 2020, deputies say an 8-month-old baby wasn’t breathing at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Deputies say the toxicology report showed the baby had a significant level of fentanyl in his blood and traces of cocaine. Deputies say the cocaine exposure wasn’t the cause of the baby’s death but did not elaborate. According to deputies, Wahab admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine with her boyfriend in the house.

“The fentanyl crisis takes hundreds of lives in Arizona each year. To have an innocent child become another victim of this epidemic is beyond heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “If you need any more evidence that we have to do something as a country about the flood of illegal drugs coming across our southern border, let this be it.”

Wahab was booked on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

