Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Arizona mother arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in baby’s system

Wahab was booked on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.
Wahab was booked on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.(PCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a mother has been arrested after drugs were found in her 8-month-old son’s system over two years after his death. Deputies arrested 30-year-old Erika Wahab on Monday afternoon.

On Jan. 9, 2020, deputies say an 8-month-old baby wasn’t breathing at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Deputies say the toxicology report showed the baby had a significant level of fentanyl in his blood and traces of cocaine. Deputies say the cocaine exposure wasn’t the cause of the baby’s death but did not elaborate. According to deputies, Wahab admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine with her boyfriend in the house.

“The fentanyl crisis takes hundreds of lives in Arizona each year. To have an innocent child become another victim of this epidemic is beyond heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “If you need any more evidence that we have to do something as a country about the flood of illegal drugs coming across our southern border, let this be it.”

Wahab was booked on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alpine Express is shuttle service, taking folks from Phoenix to Snowbowl in Flagstaff.
Phoenix to Snowbowl shuttle service worries gas prices could affect business costs
Phoenix police released a second photo of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Track on...
Teen accused of shooting McDonald’s employee turns himself in, police say
At one Phoenix gas station, 3 On Your Side observe a 30 cent hike in a matter of hours.
Phoenix gas prices hitting $5 a gallon improbable, but not ‘impossible’
Jill Biden was in Chandler on Monday.
First Lady Jill Biden in Arizona today