How to expunge a marijuana-related conviction from your criminal record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says it is expanding efforts to help people with marijuana-related convictions get their criminal records expunged. Under the voter-passed Proposition 207, also known as the Arizona Safe and Smart Act, people with “certain marijuana-related convictions” became eligible to have those convictions removed from their records. The measure made it legal for adults 21 and older to use marijuana recreationally.

“In the summer of 2021, starting the day the new law went into effect, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) began proactively filing petitions to expunge the convictions for eligible people,” MCAO spokesperson Karla Navarrette-Contreas explained in a press release. “These petitions included individuals convicted of certain marijuana-related offenses and individuals charged with a marijuana offense who successfully completed a diversion program but still had an arrest and dismissal on their criminal record.”

Since July 12, 2021, MCAO says it has filed 10,607 expungement petitions for closed cases. Navarrette-Contreas said more 7,000 of those petitions involved cases MCAO has handled since 2016. “MCAO limited the filings to about 500 a week to avoid overwhelming the court system,” she said.

MCAO has filed motions to dismiss cases within Maricopa County since the 2020 election was certified, including about 5,000 related charges.

“I believe that the will of the voters should be implemented as efficiently as possible,” Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said. “My office is working diligently to continue to identify those cases and assist individuals who have a right to have their records expunged under this voter-approved law.”

If you have a marijuana conviction on your record and would like to see if it can be expunged, MCAO has set up a website to help and an online request form.

↗ Prop 207 Marijuana Conviction Expungement Request

↗ More information about Prop 207 marijuana convictions expungement

↗ AZCourts.gov: Safe & Smart Arizona

