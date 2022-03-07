Your Life Arizona
Cool weather continues for Phoenix-area


Look for a sunny and breezy day in the Valley with an afternoon high of about 68 degrees. That’s a bit below average for this time of year in Phoenix, and below-average afternoon temperatures are forecast all workweek.
By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cool start to the morning with lows in the 40s; cool weather will stick around this afternoon with a high of just 68 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 75 degrees. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the rest of the workweek as a series of lows will pass through our state.

These disturbances will bring stronger winds, especially along the border of California and Nevada. They could see gusts up to 30 miles per hour near the Colorado River through the evening. Another low will develop on Thursday and bring us another round of windy and cooler weather. We could see another round of light showers here in the Valley and some light mountain snow.

A ridge of high pressure will develop and bring warmer temperatures our way by the weekend. Weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80′s, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

