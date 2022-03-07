Your Life Arizona
Cool start to the week

Weather forecast for March 7
Weather forecast for March 7
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Monday morning! Look for a sunny and breezy day in the Valley with an afternoon high of about 68 degrees. That’s a bit below average for this time of year in Phoenix, and below-average afternoon temperatures are forecast all workweek.

A weather system sweeps down from Utah into Arizona today, leading to winds across the state, especially in Western Arizona near the Colorado River where gusts are expected near 30 miles per hour by this afternoon. A windy day is also on tap for the high country, where 1-3 inches of snow is possible above 5,500 feet.

High pressure briefly builds back over our region Tuesday and early Wednesday before another spring storm moves our way. This will bring cooler and breezy weather in the Valley Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain on Thursday as well. A few inches of snow are possible again in the mountains Wednesday and Thursday as well, along with another round of gusty winds.

High pressure finally rebuilds over the weekend, leading to a big warm-up to the 80s in the Valley on Sunday. It’s possible we see our first 90-degree day of 2022 early next week.

