Body recovered from a Glendale canal; Not identified yet

A body was found on Monday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (AP) — A body was pulled out of a Glendale canal Monday morning, according to police. They said officers were called out to the scene near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road about 7:30 a.m. on reports about a person in the water. Police said that person was dead and a dive team helped remove the body from the canal.

The name of the person wasn’t immediately known, but police said the body appeared to be that of a man. Police said the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

