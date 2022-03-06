Your Life Arizona
Unseasonably cold temperatures

Unseasonably cold temperatures
For your Sunday, expect unseasonably cold temperatures, in the upper 60s, and mostly sunny skies across the lower deserts. Winds will also be light.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Snow showers will begin to taper off in the high-country Sunday morning, but it will be a cold and breezy to a windy day. Expect very dangerous driving conditions in the northern part of the state. Overnight snowfall is leading to snow-covered and slick roadways.

For your Sunday, expect unseasonably cold temperatures, in the upper 60s, and mostly sunny skies across the lower deserts. Winds will also be light. We are tracking our next weather maker. A disturbance will impact our weather Monday night, however, it has very little moisture associated with it. The main weather impact will be gusty winds throughout Monday afternoon.

The temperature will rise mid-week into the lower 70s across the valley. By Thursday, another system will bring breezy to windy conditions, and drop temperatures a few degrees as we head into Friday, to the lower 70s. Temperatures quickly warm back up though by the weekend.

