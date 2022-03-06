Residents coming together in Glendale to support Ukraine

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans are coming together to show their support for Ukraine. There have been rallies, demonstrations, and several fundraising events to help those both in Ukraine and those here with family in the country.

One of the latest demonstrations took place tonight at Chapparal Park in Glendale. And while it may not have been as big as last weekend’s rally in Phoenix, those in attendance were still able to get their message across. “Any way that people can get to know they’re not alone,” organizer Gail Connelly said. “We all support them.”

Connelly didn’t know what to expect when she organized this gathering. She just knew she wanted a place for Ukraine supporters to come together. “I think there’s a lot of people for Ukraine,” she said. “I don’t think there’s people for anything else other than that right now.”

Connelly and a handful of others made signs, wore tassels, and held lights. After having discussions with her family about what’s happening in Ukraine, Becky Ramsdell felt like this was the right next step. “This is something small,” the Glendale mother said. “But it’s still something we can do to show support to the Ukrainian people. And we’ve talked with our kids a little about what’s going on and wanted to involve them in showing support as well.”

It’s that educating the next generation, and those unfamiliar with Ukraine, that Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church President Victor Szwez sees turning support into action. “It’s important for people to continue to realize what’s happening over there,” he said. “Because the only way it’s going to stop is outrage from the entire world.”

Szwez says Italians, Hungarians, Polish, and others came to pray as he opened his church. “The thing that was repeated over and over again is: why is this happening? What did Ukraine do to deserve this?” Szwez said. “And there is no answer.”

In Glendale, Ramsdell and her family are already thinking about what more can be done. “I think we need to,” she said. “And I hope that over the next couple of weeks, and as the situation evolves, there will be more information out there that we can look for. And find more ways to get involved.”

