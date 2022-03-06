Phoenix police looking for vandals who destroyed historic ‘Mystery Castle’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for the vandals responsible for doing “extensive damage” at the Mystery Castle on South Mountain. Authorities say it happened Saturday night at the historic site which is near 7th Street and Dobbin Roads.

According to the castle’s official website, the castle was built in the 1930s by Boyce Luther Gulley, a renowned architect who built sandcastles for his daughter Mary Lou who had tuberculosis. The attraction has since gathered national attention and was on the cover of Life Magazine in a January 1948 issue. Since her death in 2010, it’s been maintained by the Mystery Castle Foundation, a registered nonprofit. The City of Phoenix’s Pride Commission has designated the landmark as a “Point of Pride.”

Police haven’t said exactly how much damage the alleged vandals caused nor if they’re looking for anyone in particular in the investigation. Anyone who may have tips is being asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or by submitting a tip online. Sgt. Ann Justus told Arizona’s Family that officers were still at the scene Sunday morning.

