Phoenix nonprofit hosting lemonade stands to raise money for kids with disabilites

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lemonade stands will pop up all across the Valley on Sunday, all for a cause near and dear to a Phoenix family’s heart. The nonprofit “Something So Worth It” is asking the community for help to raise money for families of children with disabilities by having Arizonans stop by for a cool glass of lemonade.

The organization’s creators, Bryce and Allison Lefebvre, asked community members to set up lemonade stands in front of their homes to help raise money for the cause. The group provided people with lemonade, lemons, tablecloths, and signage. Volunteers will host the stands in their front yards. Nearly 40 families will be hosting lemonade stands across multiple cities, including Queen Creek, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa.

“Bryce and I have four kids, and two of them have spina bifida; it’s very medically complex. So we were in this community, trying to give back to others and thought we can take our pain and make purpose out of it and do something good with it,” said Allison.

Back in December, Arizona’s Family introduced viewers to the Lefebvres, who founded the nonprofit. Two of the couple’s boys, Caleb and Miles, were diagnosed with spina bifida and had to have multiple surgeries to combat the disease. To get through difficult times, the couple created the organization that sends “sunshine boxes” to children, their parents, siblings, or caregivers. The mission of “Something So Worth It” is to “empower children with permanent disabilities and their families in Arizona from the point of diagnosis, through hardship and beyond,” according to the Lefebvres.

The lemonade stands will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday across the Valley. All the money raised will go towards helping the nonprofit set up fun events for children with disabilities. To find a stand near you, visit somethingsoworthit.org.

