One dead, juvenile seriously injured in shooting in Glendale

By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, a juvenile has life-threatening injuries, and two others are injured in a shooting in Glendale late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 47th and Glendale avenues. Glendale police confirmed a shooting happened where three men were shot and taken to a local hospital. One of those men died at the hospital from their injuries. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person - police say is a male juvenile - was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not released any additional information including suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

