First Lady Jill Biden visiting Phoenix, Tucson on Monday

By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White House says First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Phoenix and Tucson on Monday to promote the President’s policies that were showcased during this year’s State of the Union address.

Officials say Biden is scheduled in Phoenix around 12:30 p.m. She will be joined by Angela Hanks, the Assistant Secretary of Employment & Training Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor. Biden and Hanks are scheduled to tour Intel’s campus in Chandler later that afternoon, where they are expected to talk about the company’s investment in community colleges to strengthen the workforce. Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, is slated to attend the news conference.

Afterward, officials say the First Lady is expected to speak at a finance event for the Democratic National Committee before heading to Tucson later that evening. White House officials add the First Lady also has scheduled events this week at the Tohono O’odham Nation, in Reno, and at Fort Campbell in Kentucky

Those traveling near the Phoenix Sky Harbor and the Intel campus in Chandler should expect traffic restrictions and delays as a Secret Service security detail escort the First Lady and the Press Pool.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for complete coverage of her visit.

