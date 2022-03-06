Despite sunshine, cool temps continue across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- I hope you all enjoyed the weekend! Cooler air remains locked in place in the wake of the departing system. Despite ample sunshine this week, temperatures will continue to run below average for this time of year. Expect low desert highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Friday. High temperatures across the High Country will range from the upper 30s to lower 60s this week. The average high temperature for the Valley is around 75 degrees.

Another trough will skirt our area to the northeast; some snow showers will redevelop across portions of Apache and Navajo Counties on Monday. Winds will increase again, mainly for the Lower Colorado River Valley areas. Winds could gust 30 to 35 mph along the I-10 corridor in southwest Arizona on Monday afternoon.

A final disturbance will dive southward on Thursday. Currently, rain and snow chances are low with this system. However, our area will likely receive strong winds and another shot of cooler air. The stretch of near and below-average temperatures won’t last long. The following pattern shift will allow temperatures to soar starting late next weekend. It looks like valley highs will return to the 80s by next Sunday. Let’s say that there’s a little something for everyone in temperature trends over the next two weeks.

