Retired Phoenix doctor gets surprise with new letterman sweater

It's looks like a nice, button-down sweater, but to Dr. Max Wertz, it's more like an old friend that's finally come home. "I was extremely happy," said Wertz. "I'm proud of that old sweater."

Wertz graduated from Bryan High School, near Toledo, Ohio, in 1946. One of his prized possessions was his letterman’s sweater, which he earned after playing varsity football, basketball, and running track. Shortly after graduation, Wertz joined the U.S. Army, and that’s where he believes his letterman’s sweater got lost. Last year, the retired Phoenix doctor told a friend about the long-lost sweater. The friend secretly reached out to the principal of Bryan High School, to see about getting Max a new sweater. Principal Steve Alspaugh said his students jumped at the chance to make it happen.

“There was that bond, there was that connection, the students felt this was something they needed to do for somebody who was just like them,” said Alspaugh. “Somebody who was a member of their team and been through all the things they had been through, even though we’re talking 1946 and 2022. They really did connect with him.”

The new Letterman’s sweater arrived last week, with a big B for Bryan High school and the number 46, the year Wertz graduated.

“I was proud of getting a sweater in high school and was disappointed when it came up missing,” said Wertz. “Getting this new one is extremely happy camper stuff”

Wertz’s wife Suzanne has the picture the high school students sent along with the sweater, and a few school spirit souvenirs. She said words can’t describe how much this meant to her husband.

“He was so touched that people of the community, can you imagine a principal giving up time to get a sweater for a 94-year-old man, it’s quite something,” said Suzanne Wertz. “You could see it on his face, he was just elated, really.”

