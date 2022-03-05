More winter weather for Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Winter Weather Advisory continues for elevations above 5,000 feet until 11 p.m. Saturday. Winds could gust up to 50 mph.

Here are some snowfall forecasts through 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Flagstaff 3-5″

Parks 2-4″

Kachina Village 4-6″

Doney Park 1-2″

A Wind Advisory for most of the high country continues through Saturday evening. Southwest winds of 20-30 mph could gust 45-50 mph. In addition, a series of disturbances have returned winter weather to the area. We continue to track the next system passing to our north; this is responsible for strong wind gusts and helping to reinforce cooler temperatures. Sunday temperatures will struggle, and some Valley locations might not even reach the middle 60s on Sunday afternoon.

In the wake of these systems, cool air will remain locked in place through early next week. Look for valley highs in the upper 60s through Tuesday. Temperatures will attempt to rebound under abundant sunshine toward the middle of the week. The next trough will dip southward and likely return breezy, cool conditions late next week; this could also be the next rain and snow chances. An active weather pattern looks to persist.

