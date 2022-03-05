Your Life Arizona
Big weather changes across the state

By Holly Bock
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re experiencing some big weather changes across the state! A low-pressure system will bring cooler temperatures, rain to the Valley, and snow in the higher elevations. Flagstaff has the potential to see 3-6 inches of snow throughout the weekend. The first storm system will impact the state Saturday morning, then another system Sunday evening.

For the low desert areas, there is a 20% chance for rain Saturday afternoon with breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph. Temperatures will also drop significantly, only reaching the upper 60s across the valley.

For the high country, expect snow throughout the late morning and into the afternoon and evening Saturday. Temperatures will be near freezing throughout the day in many spots. It will also be very windy on Saturday, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. By next week we warm into the mid to lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies.

