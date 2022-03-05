Art community rallies around Phoenix muralist in ICU with unexpected illness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The art community is rallying together to help one of their own after a long-time Phoenix muralist ended up in the ICU last week. Pablo Luna’s work lines the walls of Barrio Café and can be seen on walls across uptown Phoenix.

But last week, his girlfriend, Carissa Dominguez, grew more and more concerned when he started having odd pains that were only getting worse, so she took him to the hospital. “The diagnosis was diabetes, but what happened at the hospital was his heart actually stopped the morning that we brought him in,” Dominguez said.

To make matters worse, he developed a bacterial blood infection at the same time. “Those things together are just really, really hard to overcome,” she said.

Luna is still in the ICU on a ventilator. He’s been there for a week, and while there’s some improvement, they don’t know how long he’ll be there or what could happen next. “He’s a full-time painter, that’s where he makes all his money, so when he’s not able to paint, we’re struggling,” Dominguez said. “We’re very worried about long-term care. We don’t know what his prognosis is for long-term.”

The owner of Barrio Café has Luna’s paintings hung in the dining room up for sale to try and help offset the financial burden. Dominguez, who’s working two jobs to try and manage this, is so thankful. “It’s been hard but, I have a lot of people,” she said through tears. “What we’re doing for him he would do for anybody too.”

She said Luna is the life of the party in this community, and all she wants to do is see him get back to being the light in her life and able to live his passion painting once again. “I’m proud of everything he does so, just happy that people are here to support us,” Dominguez said.

Luna’s art will be up at Barrio Café for a while, and all of the proceeds from it will be going to him and his recovery. You can also donate to his GoFundMe page here.

