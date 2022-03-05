Arizona City man fears for family stuck in Ukraine

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Most of us watch the battle between Russia and Ukraine play out through the news and internet, but one man is seeing the devastation through the eyes of the people he loves. Konstantin Lukashevich lives in Arizona City, but he’s originally from Ukraine. He still has siblings, nieces and nephews stuck there in a war zone. “The hardest part is some days I can’t get ahold of my family at all,” said Lukashevich. “My niece, over 48 hours we didn’t hear from her, and she’s in Kyiv hiding out at a bunker there.”

Right now, his siblings are scared after Russia seized a Ukrainian nuclear power plant. They’re worried about radiation leaks, but so far, none have been reported. Lukashevich’s sister called him last night to say goodbye, unsure if she will ever speak to him again. “I was suggesting to find a basement, and she was just saying, ‘none of that matters anymore. It doesn’t matter,’ saying goodbye,” said Lukashevich.

He took Friday off work to wait for updates from his family. “I’m really worried for them,” said Lukashevich. “You never know when the last you speak to them is going to be the last time ever, so I’m really scared. I just wish they could get to safety.”

He says his family did not want to evacuate because they didn’t want to leave behind their homes and belongings. “Now it’s become the point where it’s not safe to go down the road,” said Lukashevich.

He’s thought about flying to Poland and driving to Ukraine to fight for his home country. He even talked to his Ukrainian family about it. “They’re saying, ‘No, don’t. You’re just gonna die,’” said Lukashevich. “It is heartbreaking. I think I could do some good.”

Arizona’s Family was there as Lukashevich spoke to his nephew Friday. “What he’s saying is, ‘At 6 o’clock in the morning, he got woken up by the news, and obviously there’s (sic) sirens, that they were attacking the power plant,’” said Lukashevich.

As his family lives in fear, unsure of what the future holds, Lukashevich feels helpless. “My brother had a rocket land right by his house,” said Lukashevich. “It took out the powerlines. I was just really, really heartbroken after talking to my sister. Meanwhile, I’m here where I’m safe and can’t do anything to help them.”

Lukashevich set up this GoFundMe page to help his Ukrainian Family. He said people can also donate to this church to help people overseas.

