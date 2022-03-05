5 stunning homes in Phoenix area under $700K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking to move? Check out five stunning homes from Opendoor, all under $685,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

Autoplay Caption

1) 2819 N 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85007

Price: $684,000

Rooms: 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,382 square feet. Relax with a cup of coffee as you sit beside the living room fireplace, or enjoy cooking in the kitchen with a built-in island. You’ll love the sunlight that filters through wide windows, brightening this home’s open floor plan.

Autoplay Caption

2) 5314 N 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ, 85014

Price: $620,000

Rooms: 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This charming Phoenix home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,508 square feet. Natural light flows through a cheerful kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet storage and counter space. Soak up the Arizona sun while taking a dip in the in-ground pool or lounging around in the fenced-in backyard.

Autoplay Caption

3) 2420 E Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85016

Price: $546,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Located in Phoenix, this 1,224 square foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A bright yellow door and mint accents throughout the house add color to both the exterior and interior. Perfect for entertaining, a landscaped backyard features a patio and outdoor fireplace.

Autoplay Caption

4) 2823 N 42nd Way, Phoenix, AZ, 85008

Price: $521,000

Rooms: 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This Phoenix home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,362 square feet. Design enthusiasts will appreciate elegant interior columns, dark wooden floors, and a slanted beam ceiling. The sophisticated kitchen has granite countertops and white cabinets. Additional highlights include a covered patio and a two-car garage.

Autoplay Caption

5) 3140 W Diana Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85051

Price: $426,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This house features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,308 square feet. The airy kitchen has neutral cabinetry, crisp white walls, and granite floors. Standout features include roomy bedroom closets, a one-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.