Wet, cooler weather coming to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- TGIF! A big weather change arrives in the Desert Southwest today and may impact your outdoor plans this weekend.

Strong high pressure over our region, which has been with us the last few days, is now being displaced by the first of two areas of low pressure that will move through our region today and tomorrow. This morning, a cold front is located over Western Arizona and will continue to push east through our state today, leading to windy and cooler weather. Look for southwest winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour in the Valley, with gusts to 30 miles per hour. In other parts of the state, sustained winds could be closer to 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts to 50 miles per hour.

The front will also usher in cooler air, with Valley highs only near 70 degrees today. Rain chances are slightly higher for the deserts, and snow is likely above 6000 feet in mountains. Valley rain amounts should be light, generally between .1 and .4 inches, and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as well. Look for 4-8 inches of snow along the Mogollon Rim in the high country. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there from noon today until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Another storm moves in tomorrow, bringing an additional 3-5 inches of snow to the mountains. Light snow of less than an inch is possible in lower elevation spots like Prescott and Payson. Winds will also be gusty again on Saturday. Saturday’s storm also brings another round of gusty winds and light rain to the Valley. Chances for Saturday rain are at about 40 percent, and temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s. Sunday looks cooler with a high of only 64 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

